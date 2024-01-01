DEF CON CTF Archive 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A live, playable archive of DEF CON CTF challenges. Challenges are not particularly malicious or dangerous, but they are vulnerable by design. Containers isolate them, but it's up to you to play safely. Containers isolate them, but it's up to you to play safely. We're archiving more challenges and appreciate issue reports and suggestions. Just be mindful that running the CTF is tough and has priority. General archive FAQ If you ran a cool CTF and want to give a shot at archiving your challenges, ping us at team@oooverflow.io Start here!