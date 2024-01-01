DEF CON CTF Archive

Deliberately vulnerable CI/CD environment with 11 challenges to practice security.
A live, playable archive of DEF CON CTF challenges. Challenges are not particularly malicious or dangerous, but they are vulnerable by design. Containers isolate them, but it's up to you to play safely. Containers isolate them, but it's up to you to play safely. We're archiving more challenges and appreciate issue reports and suggestions. Just be mindful that running the CTF is tough and has priority. General archive FAQ If you ran a cool CTF and want to give a shot at archiving your challenges, ping us at team@oooverflow.io Start here!
Online hacking game with realistic hacking experience and player interaction.
A collection of reports and resources highlighting Android security vulnerabilities and best practices.
Korean cyber-security challenge platform for exploiting and defending web application vulnerabilities.
A comprehensive incident response and threat hunting tool for Google Cloud Platform, providing logs and forensic data for effective incident response and threat hunting.
A university course focused on vulnerability research, reverse engineering, and binary exploitation to teach practical offensive security skills.