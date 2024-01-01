testssl.sh 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

testssl.sh is a free command line tool that checks a server's service on any port for the support of TLS/SSL ciphers, protocols, and cryptographic flaws. It provides clear and machine-readable output, works on various operating systems, and does not require additional installations. The tool offers flexibility to test any SSL/TLS enabled service, not limited to web servers, and ensures reliability, privacy, and freedom as it is open source under GPLv2 license.