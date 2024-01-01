Command line tool for testing CRLF injection on a list of domains.
Toolkit to detect and keep track on Blind XSS, XXE & SSRF
OCaml wrapper for YARA matching engine for malware identification
Binary analysis and management framework for organizing malware and exploit samples.
A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
Interactive .NET SQL console client with enhanced SQL Server discovery, access, and data exfiltration features
A static analysis tool for PE files that detects malicious behavior and provides information for manual analysis.