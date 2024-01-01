elasticsearch

13 tools and resources

NEW

Orochi Logo

Orochi

0 (0)

Orochi is a collaborative forensic memory dump analysis framework.

Digital Forensics
Free
forensic-analysismemory-dumpvolatilityelasticsearchdjangoredis
Watchmen Logo

Watchmen

0 (0)

AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules

Miscellaneous
Free
awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security
ESPot Logo

ESPot

0 (0)

ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing
Hippocampe Logo

Hippocampe

0 (0)

Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness.

Threat Management
Free
threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source
Event Query Language (EQL) Logo

Event Query Language (EQL)

0 (0)

Browse a library of EQL analytics now natively integrated in Elasticsearch.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
elasticsearchsecurity-analyticslog-analysissecurity-information-and-event-management
Elastic Security Logo

Elastic Security

0 (0)

Elastic is a search-powered AI company that enables users to find answers from all data in real-time at scale.

SIEM and Log Management
Commercial
securityobservabilityelasticsearchaisiemedrcloud-security
ElastAlert Logo

ElastAlert

0 (0)

ElastAlert is a framework for alerting on anomalies in Elasticsearch data.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
anomaly-detectionelasticsearchlog-analysissecurity-monitoring
nightHawk Response Logo

nightHawk Response

0 (0)

Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React.

Digital Forensics
Free
elasticsearchforensic-analysis
Threatelligence v0.1 Logo

Threatelligence v0.1

0 (0)

A tool for fetching and visualizing cyber threat intelligence data with Elasticsearch and Kibana integration.

Threat Management
Free
threat-intelligencecyber-threat-intelligenceelasticsearchkibanadata-visualization
SHIVA Spampot Logo

SHIVA Spampot

0 (0)

SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection
Delilah Honeypot Logo

Delilah Honeypot

0 (0)

A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection
Elastichoney Logo

Elastichoney

0 (0)

A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing
SysmonSearch Logo

SysmonSearch

0 (0)

SysmonSearch makes event log analysis more effective by aggregating Microsoft Sysmon logs and providing detailed analysis through Elasticsearch and Kibana.

SIEM and Log Management
Free
sysmonelasticsearchkibanaevent-log-analysis