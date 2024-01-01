NEW

Watchmen 0 ( 0 ) AWS account compliance using centrally managed Config Rules Miscellaneous Free awsaws-configaws-securitylambdacloudwatchelasticsearchcompliancecloud-security

ESPot 0 ( 0 ) ElasticSearch honeypot to capture attempts to exploit CVE-2014-3120, with logging and daemon options. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchnodejsexploitsecurity-testing

Hippocampe 0 ( 0 ) Hippocampe is a threat feed aggregator with configurable confidence levels and a Hipposcore for determining maliciousness. Threat Management Free threat-feedelasticsearchrest-apiopen-source

nightHawk Response 0 ( 0 ) Custom built application for asynchronous forensic data presentation on an Elasticsearch backend, with upcoming features like Docker-based installation and new UI rewrite in React. Digital Forensics Free elasticsearchforensic-analysis

SHIVA Spampot 0 ( 0 ) SHIVA: Spam Honeypot with Intelligent Virtual Analyzer for capturing and analyzing spam data. Honeypots Free honeypotpythonelasticsearchphishing-detectionmalware-detection

Delilah Honeypot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchattack-detection

Elastichoney 0 ( 0 ) A simple Elasticsearch honeypot to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities. Honeypots Free honeypotelasticsearchrcevulnerability-exploitationsecurity-testing