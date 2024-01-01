NEW

WavSteg 0 ( 0 ) A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample. Data Protection and Cryptography Free steganographycommand-line-tool

stego 0 ( 0 ) Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images. Data Protection and Cryptography Free steganography

Steghide 0 ( 0 ) Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files. Specialized Security Free steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression

CloakifyFactory 0 ( 0 ) Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls. Offensive Security Free steganographysocial-engineering

StegSolve 0 ( 0 ) StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features. Specialized Security Free steganographyimage-analysis