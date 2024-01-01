steganography

WavSteg

A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographycommand-line-tool
stegify

A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-securitydata-hidingcommand-line-tool
AudioStego

Audio file steganography tool

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographydata-hiding
stego

Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganography
Steghide

Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.

Specialized Security
steganographydata-hidingimage-securityfile-securityencryptioncompression

Aperi'Solve

Online platform for image steganography analysis

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisbinary-securityfile-analysishex-dump
Steganography Toolkit

A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyctfdockerimage-analysisfile-analysisbinary-security
CloakifyFactory

Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.

Offensive Security
steganographysocial-engineering
StegCloak

StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyjavascriptencryptioncompression
Stegdetect

Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-analysisforensicsdigital-forensicsimage-processing
steg86

steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.

Data Protection and Cryptography
binary-securityfile-analysissteganography
jsteg

A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyjpegimage-hidingdata-hiding
StegoVeritas

A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-securitysteganalysisdata-hidingfile-analysis
zsteg

Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographypngsteganalysis

StegSolve

StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.

Specialized Security
steganographyimage-analysis
Image Steganography Tool

Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyencryption
stegfs

A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyfile-systemusbdata-hiding
stegextract

Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.

Digital Forensics
steganographyimage-analysisfile-extractionhexdumpimage-processing
StegaStamp

Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-processingdata-hidingmachine-learning
Data Protection and Cryptography

Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographydata-hidingsteganalysis
steghide

Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographyimage-hidingdata-hidingcompressionencryption
StegCracker

Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographybrute-forcefile-analysisdata-hidingsecurity-testing
Tweetable Polyglot PNG

Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.

Data Protection and Cryptography
steganographydata-hidingpngimage-hiding