23 tools and resources
A steganographic coder for WAV files that hides data in the LSB portions of each sample.
A command line tool for transparently hiding files within images using LSB steganography.
Audio file steganography tool
Steganographic Swiss army knife for encoding and decoding data into images.
Steghide is a steganography program for hiding data in image and audio files.
Online platform for image steganography analysis
A Docker image with tools for solving Steganography challenges and screening scripts for analyzing files.
Data exfiltration & infiltration tool using text-based steganography to evade security controls.
StegCloak is a JavaScript steganography module for hiding secrets inside text using invisible characters.
Automated tool for detecting steganographic content in images, with F5 detection capabilities.
steg86 is a format-agnostic steganographic tool for x86 and AMD64 binaries.
A package for hiding data inside jpeg files using steganography techniques.
A versatile steganography tool with various installation options and detailed usage instructions.
Detect stegano-hidden data in PNG & BMP using zsteg tool.
StegSolve is a steganography analysis tool with image analysis features.
Simple C++ Encryption and Steganography tool for hiding files inside images using LSB encoding.
A steganographic file system in userspace for plausible deniability of files.
Stegextract is a Bash script that extracts hidden files and strings from images, supporting PNG, JPG, and GIF formats.
Hide data in images while maintaining perceptual similarity and extract it from printed and photographed images.
Tool for hiding data inside data and manipulating byte sequences.
Steghide is a steganography program that hides data in image and audio files.
Steganography brute-force utility with performance issues, deprecated in favor of stegseek.
Pack up to 3MB of data into a tweetable PNG polyglot file.