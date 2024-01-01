Manuka by Andew Michael Smith 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A script to run a dionaea docker image and kippo docker image. The next iteration of the honeypot setup script includes all dependencies in the Docker images for better compatibility across operating systems. Pre-requisites: Docker 1.3+ and docker-compose installed. Setup moves SSH from port 22 to 65534, installs dionaea and micheloosterhof/kippo, saves all logs and binaries to $PWD/var, sets up dionaea and kippo as system services that run on startup, and utilizes Docker.