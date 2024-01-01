Manuka by Andew Michael Smith

A web honeypot tool for detecting and monitoring potential attacks on phpMyAdmin installations.
A script to run a dionaea docker image and kippo docker image. The next iteration of the honeypot setup script includes all dependencies in the Docker images for better compatibility across operating systems. Pre-requisites: Docker 1.3+ and docker-compose installed. Setup moves SSH from port 22 to 65534, installs dionaea and micheloosterhof/kippo, saves all logs and binaries to $PWD/var, sets up dionaea and kippo as system services that run on startup, and utilizes Docker.
Helix is a versatile honeypot designed to mimic the behavior of various protocols including Kubernetes API server, HTTP, TCP, and UDP.
A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.
IMAP-Honey is a honeypot tool for IMAP and SMTP protocols with support for logging to console or syslog.
A Python-based honeypot service for SSH, FTP, and Telnet connections