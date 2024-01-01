SSHHiPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

High-interaction SSH honeypot (ok, it's really a logging ssh proxy). Still more or less a work-in-progress. Feel free to go install this repository if you'd like to try it. Run it with -h to see more options. In particular, logging is kinda rough. One of these days there'll be better documentation, really. The general idea is that sshlowpot runs somewhere between the attacker and the real SSH server such that the attacker logs into the honeypot, and the honeypot logs into the server. Contact: At this stage in its development, it's probably easier to find me on Freenode than anything, though reading the source is another option. It's not that painful. I can usually be found as magisterquis in #devious on freenode. Installation: go install github.com/magisterquis/sshhipot If you don't have go available, feel free to ask me (or someone who does) for compiled binaries. They can be made for a bunch of different platforms. Config: Most of the options should be useable as-is. The ones I expect will need to be configured: Option Use -ck SSH identity file (i.e. id_rsa) to use to authenticate to the