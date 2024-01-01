rust

10 tools and resources

NEW

Kunai Logo

Kunai

0 (0)

Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.

Endpoint Security
Free
securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring
Rizin Logo

Rizin

0 (0)

A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness

Digital Forensics
Free
reverse-engineeringbinary-analysisdisassemblydebuggingforensic-toolscriptingpythonrubyrustgo
Rusty Hog Logo

Rusty Hog

0 (0)

A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.

Malware Analysis
Free
rustperformancepython
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) Logo

AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)

0 (0)

A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.

Digital Forensics
Free
memory-acquisitionlinuxrustbinary-securityfile-analysis
YARI Logo

YARI

0 (0)

A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.

Offensive Security
Free
yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering
Finshir Logo

Finshir

0 (0)

High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.

Offensive Security
Free
pentestingtorrusttcp
Keyscope Logo

Keyscope

0 (0)

A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
workflowrustsecurity-toolkey-management
HoneyUp Logo

HoneyUp

0 (0)

Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.

Honeypots
Free
honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing
sniffglue Logo

sniffglue

0 (0)

Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.

Network Security
Free
rustsecurity
Portlurker Logo

Portlurker

0 (0)

Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.

Network Security
Free
honeypotrustsqlitelogging