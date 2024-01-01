10 tools and resources
Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities.
A reverse engineering framework with a focus on usability and code cleanliness
A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance.
A portable volatile memory acquisition tool for Linux.
A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching.
High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor.
A key and secret validation workflow tool built in Rust, supporting over 30 providers and exporting to JSON or CSV.
Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security.
Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing.
Port listener / honeypot in Rust with protocol guessing, safe string display and rudimentary SQLite logging.