Kunai 0 ( 0 ) Kunai is a Linux-based system monitoring tool that provides real-time monitoring and threat hunting capabilities. Endpoint Security Free securitylinuxsysmonebpfrustthreat-huntingsecurity-monitoring

Rusty Hog 0 ( 0 ) A suite of secret scanners built in Rust for performance. Malware Analysis Free rustperformancepython

YARI 0 ( 0 ) A YARA interactive debugger for the YARA language written in Rust, providing features like function calls, constant evaluation, and string matching. Offensive Security Free yaradebuggerrustinteractivebinary-analysisreverse-engineering

Finshir 0 ( 0 ) High-performant, coroutines-driven, and fully customisable Low & Slow load generator for real-world pentesting with undetectability through Tor. Offensive Security Free pentestingtorrusttcp

HoneyUp 0 ( 0 ) Uploader honeypot designed to look like poor website security. Honeypots Free honeypotlinuxnginxrustsecurity-testing

sniffglue 0 ( 0 ) Sniffglue is a network sniffer tool written in Rust with advanced filter sensitivity options and secure packet processing. Network Security Free rustsecurity