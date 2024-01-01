Scan the internet for publicly exposed network components
The Modern Port Scanner that can find ports quickly (3 seconds at its fastest) and run scripts through Python, Lua, and Shell. It scans all 65k ports in 3 seconds, supports full scripting engine, automatically pipes results into Nmap, and offers adaptive learning for improved performance.
An open-source security tool for testing data center resiliency to perimeter breaches and internal server infection.
Python module for fast packet parsing with TCP/IP protocol definitions.
Automated SSRF finder with options for XSS and open redirects
A tool for creating custom policies for IEE policies
A fast and flexible HTTP enumerator for content discovery and credential bruteforcing