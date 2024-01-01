StackHawk is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform designed for API and web application security testing. The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines to perform automated security testing during the development process. It provides capabilities for: - API security testing across REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and SOAP APIs - Vulnerability scanning and detection - Local development testing - Integration with development tools like GitHub, JIRA, and Azure DevOps - Security issue triaging and prioritization - API discovery and attack surface mapping The platform enables development teams to identify and fix security vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle, with features for continuous testing and monitoring of applications in pre-production environments.
EvoMaster is an open-source tool that automatically generates system-level test cases for web APIs using AI-driven techniques.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
Snyk Code is a real-time SAST tool that provides secure code analysis and actionable remediation advice to prevent code delays and ensure secure development.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
Runtime application security platform that provides vulnerability management, patching, and threat detection at the application level during program execution.
A deliberately vulnerable modern day app with lots of DOM related bugs
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.