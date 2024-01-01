StackHawk 0 Commercial

StackHawk is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform designed for API and web application security testing. The tool integrates into CI/CD pipelines to perform automated security testing during the development process. It provides capabilities for: - API security testing across REST, GraphQL, gRPC, and SOAP APIs - Vulnerability scanning and detection - Local development testing - Integration with development tools like GitHub, JIRA, and Azure DevOps - Security issue triaging and prioritization - API discovery and attack surface mapping The platform enables development teams to identify and fix security vulnerabilities early in the software development lifecycle, with features for continuous testing and monitoring of applications in pre-production environments.