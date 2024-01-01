A low-interaction SSH authentication logging honeypot that logs all authentication attempts in JSON format.
An Elasticsearch honeypot written in NodeJS, designed to capture every attempt to exploit CVE-2014-3120. Prerequisite: NodeJS - v0.10.x, NodeJS Package Manager - npm v1.4.x. Install by downloading and extracting to /opt/espot, then running the following commands: $ cd /opt/espot $ npm install $ mv config.js-sample config.js. Configure config.js with default responses, logging settings, and timezone. ESPot can send a POST request with JSON data to a provided URL for logging purposes. To run as a daemon, use forever. Source code is released under the General Public License version 3.
Ansible role for deploying and managing Bifrozt honeypots
WordPress honeypot tool running in a Docker container for monitoring access attempts.
Django App for the SSH Honeypot called 'kippo'
SMTP Honeypot with custom modules for different modes of operation.
A honeypot system that detects and identifies attack commands, recon attempts, and download commands, mimicking a vulnerable Elasticsearch instance.