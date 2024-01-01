ESPot 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

An Elasticsearch honeypot written in NodeJS, designed to capture every attempt to exploit CVE-2014-3120. Prerequisite: NodeJS - v0.10.x, NodeJS Package Manager - npm v1.4.x. Install by downloading and extracting to /opt/espot, then running the following commands: $ cd /opt/espot $ npm install $ mv config.js-sample config.js. Configure config.js with default responses, logging settings, and timezone. ESPot can send a POST request with JSON data to a provided URL for logging purposes. To run as a daemon, use forever. Source code is released under the General Public License version 3.