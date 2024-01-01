SSLyze 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library that can analyze the SSL/TLS configuration of a server to ensure strong encryption settings and protection against known TLS attacks. It focuses on speed and reliability, can be easily integrated into CI/CD pipelines, offers a fully documented Python API, supports scanning non-HTTP servers, and allows results to be saved in a JSON file.