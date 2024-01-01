A collection of real-world scenarios to evaluate command injection detection and exploitation abilities
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library that can analyze the SSL/TLS configuration of a server to ensure strong encryption settings and protection against known TLS attacks. It focuses on speed and reliability, can be easily integrated into CI/CD pipelines, offers a fully documented Python API, supports scanning non-HTTP servers, and allows results to be saved in a JSON file.
Automates SQL injection detection and exploitation
Audits JavaScript projects for known vulnerabilities and outdated package versions using OSS Index v3 REST API.
A wargame designed to test your hacking skills and knowledge
A comprehensive open dictionary of fault injection patterns and predictable resource locations for dynamic application security testing
Open source security auditing tool to search and dump system configuration.