A hybrid mobile app for Android that intentionally contains vulnerabilities for testing and education
Metasploitable3 is a VM built with a large amount of security vulnerabilities, intended for testing exploits with Metasploit. It is released under a BSD-style license. To use, create a new local workspace or clone the repository and build your own box with the specified system requirements.
A multithreaded vulnerability scanner for web-based applications
A platform to learn SQL injection techniques and methods
An AI-powered Google Dorking tool that helps create effective search queries to uncover sensitive information on the internet.
Next-generation Linux exploit suggester with improved features for finding privilege escalation vulnerabilities.
Check for known vulnerabilities in your Node.js installation.