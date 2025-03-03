Contrast Runtime Security Platform 0 Commercial

The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is an application security solution that provides continuous security monitoring and protection throughout the application lifecycle. The platform combines several security capabilities: - Application Detection and Response (ADR) for identifying and responding to threats - Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) for testing during development - Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for production security - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for code analysis - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for managing software dependencies - API security testing and protection Key features include: - Real-time threat detection and blocking - Development-time security testing and feedback - Supply chain security monitoring - API security analysis - Compliance testing capabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration - DevSecOps workflow support The platform aims to provide visibility into application layer security issues and automate security testing throughout the software development lifecycle while protecting applications in production environments.