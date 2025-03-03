The Contrast Runtime Security Platform is an application security solution that provides continuous security monitoring and protection throughout the application lifecycle. The platform combines several security capabilities: - Application Detection and Response (ADR) for identifying and responding to threats - Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST) for testing during development - Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) for production security - Static Application Security Testing (SAST) for code analysis - Software Composition Analysis (SCA) for managing software dependencies - API security testing and protection Key features include: - Real-time threat detection and blocking - Development-time security testing and feedback - Supply chain security monitoring - API security analysis - Compliance testing capabilities - CI/CD pipeline integration - DevSecOps workflow support The platform aims to provide visibility into application layer security issues and automate security testing throughout the software development lifecycle while protecting applications in production environments.
A PHP port of Rack::Honeypot, a spam trap that detects and blocks spambots
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
A popular free security tool for automatically finding security vulnerabilities in web applications
Orchestration toolchain for scanning source code and infrastructure IaC against security risks.
An API security solution that provides continuous discovery, classification, and protection of APIs across environments while integrating with existing security infrastructure to prevent attacks and business logic abuse.
IronBee is an open source project building a universal web application security sensor.
A python open source CMS scanner that automates the process of detecting security flaws of the most popular CMSs.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.