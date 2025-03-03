Traceable API Security Platform is an API security solution that provides comprehensive protection and monitoring capabilities for enterprise API ecosystems. The platform operates through several key components: 1. API Discovery and Cataloging: - Identifies and catalogs APIs across cloud and internal environments - Maps API relationships and data flows - Maintains inventory of API assets and endpoints 2. Security Analysis and Protection: - Monitors API transactions and behavior patterns - Detects anomalies and potential security threats - Implements protection against OWASP Top 10 API vulnerabilities - Provides bot detection and fraud prevention capabilities 3. Data Collection and Analysis: - Captures API-related activity across the entire infrastructure - Maintains an API security data lake for historical analysis - Performs contextual analysis using AI/ML for threat detection - Tracks sensitive data flows through APIs 4. Testing and Vulnerability Management: - Conducts context-aware API security testing - Identifies vulnerabilities in API implementations - Supports API testing throughout the development lifecycle 5. Specialized Security Features: - Generative AI API security capabilities - Business logic abuse prevention - Zero-day attack detection - API fraud monitoring and prevention The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities for security teams.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
YLS Language Server for YARA Language with comprehensive features and Python 3.8 support.
Gitleaks is a SAST tool for detecting and preventing hardcoded secrets in git repos.
AWS Web Application Firewall (WAF) for protecting web applications from common exploits.
Revelo is an experimental Javascript deobfuscator tool with features to analyze and deobfuscate Javascript code.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
JavaScript parser, minifier, compressor, and beautifier toolkit with simplified API and CLI.
CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.
ffufai is an AI-enhanced wrapper for ffuf that automatically suggests file extensions for web fuzzing based on the target URL and headers.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.