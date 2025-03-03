Traceable API Security Platform 0 Commercial

Traceable API Security Platform is an API security solution that provides comprehensive protection and monitoring capabilities for enterprise API ecosystems. The platform operates through several key components: 1. API Discovery and Cataloging: - Identifies and catalogs APIs across cloud and internal environments - Maps API relationships and data flows - Maintains inventory of API assets and endpoints 2. Security Analysis and Protection: - Monitors API transactions and behavior patterns - Detects anomalies and potential security threats - Implements protection against OWASP Top 10 API vulnerabilities - Provides bot detection and fraud prevention capabilities 3. Data Collection and Analysis: - Captures API-related activity across the entire infrastructure - Maintains an API security data lake for historical analysis - Performs contextual analysis using AI/ML for threat detection - Tracks sensitive data flows through APIs 4. Testing and Vulnerability Management: - Conducts context-aware API security testing - Identifies vulnerabilities in API implementations - Supports API testing throughout the development lifecycle 5. Specialized Security Features: - Generative AI API security capabilities - Business logic abuse prevention - Zero-day attack detection - API fraud monitoring and prevention The platform integrates with existing security infrastructure and provides monitoring, alerting, and reporting capabilities for security teams.