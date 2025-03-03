Wallarm API Security Platform Logo

Wallarm API Security Platform is an integrated application and API security solution that provides comprehensive protection for web applications, APIs, and AI-powered systems. The platform consists of several core components: 1. API Discovery and Management - Performs continuous API discovery across environments - Maps API attack surface and identifies potential vulnerabilities - Monitors sensitive data flows and business logic 2. Runtime Protection - Provides real-time blocking of API attacks - Includes protection against OWASP API Top 10 threats - Offers specialized security for AI/ML applications and endpoints - Features credential stuffing and API abuse prevention 3. Security Testing - Automates API security testing - Integrates with CI/CD pipelines - Supports vulnerability assessment and remediation - Enables security testing using existing QA tests 4. Incident Response - Offers API call visibility and session analysis - Includes automated response capabilities - Provides integration with security tools and workflows The platform can be deployed across multiple environments including cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure), Kubernetes, and on-premises infrastructure. It utilizes eBPF technology for cloud-native deployments and includes managed WAF services.

