Wallarm API Security Platform is an integrated application and API security solution that provides comprehensive protection for web applications, APIs, and AI-powered systems. The platform consists of several core components: 1. API Discovery and Management - Performs continuous API discovery across environments - Maps API attack surface and identifies potential vulnerabilities - Monitors sensitive data flows and business logic 2. Runtime Protection - Provides real-time blocking of API attacks - Includes protection against OWASP API Top 10 threats - Offers specialized security for AI/ML applications and endpoints - Features credential stuffing and API abuse prevention 3. Security Testing - Automates API security testing - Integrates with CI/CD pipelines - Supports vulnerability assessment and remediation - Enables security testing using existing QA tests 4. Incident Response - Offers API call visibility and session analysis - Includes automated response capabilities - Provides integration with security tools and workflows The platform can be deployed across multiple environments including cloud (AWS, GCP, Azure), Kubernetes, and on-premises infrastructure. It utilizes eBPF technology for cloud-native deployments and includes managed WAF services.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Search engine for open-source Git repositories with advanced features like case sensitivity and regular expressions.
A web-based tool for instrumenting and analyzing Android applications using Flask, Jinja, and Redis.
A series of levels teaching about common mistakes and gotchas when using Amazon Web Services (AWS).
An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.
Emulates browser functionality to detect exploits targeting browser vulnerabilities.
Snyk Code is a real-time SAST tool that provides secure code analysis and actionable remediation advice to prevent code delays and ensure secure development.
A free online tool to scan for DOM-based XSS vulnerabilities in HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.