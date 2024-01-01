7 tools and resources
Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.
QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.
A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.
Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.
PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.
Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.
A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access.