Pwndbg 0 ( 0 ) Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers. Malware Analysis Free gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis

QIRA 0 ( 0 ) QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility. Application Security Free debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker

PEDA 0 ( 0 ) Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development. Offensive Security Free gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering

PINCE 0 ( 0 ) PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities. Malware Analysis Free gdbreverse-engineering