gdb

7 tools and resources

NEW

Pwndbg Logo

Pwndbg

0 (0)

Pwndbg is a GDB plug-in that enhances the debugging experience for low-level software developers, hardware hackers, reverse-engineers, and exploit developers.

Malware Analysis
Free
gdbdebuggingreverse-engineeringexploit-developmenthexdumpbinary-analysis
QIRA Logo

QIRA

0 (0)

QIRA is a competitor to strace and gdb with MIT license, supporting Ubuntu and Docker for wider compatibility.

Application Security
Free
debugginggdbmit-licenseubuntudocker
GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff') Logo

GEF (pronounced ʤɛf - 'Jeff')

0 (0)

A set of commands for exploit developers and reverse-engineers to enhance GDB functionality.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentreverse-engineeringdynamic-analysispythondebugging
PEDA Logo

PEDA

0 (0)

Python Exploit Development Assistance for GDB with enhanced debugging features and commands for exploit development.

Offensive Security
Free
gdbexploit-developmentdebuggingbinary-securityreverse-engineering
PINCE Logo

PINCE

0 (0)

PINCE is a front-end/reverse engineering tool for the GNU Project Debugger (GDB), focused on games, with CheatEngine-like value type support and memory searching capabilities.

Malware Analysis
Free
gdbreverse-engineering
IO Wargame Logo

IO Wargame

0 (0)

Frontpage of the IO wargame with various versions and connection details.

Training and Resources
Free
gdbwargamesecurity-testingbinary-analysis
SchemDBG Logo

SchemDBG

0 (0)

A backend agnostic debugger frontend for debugging binaries without source code access.

Malware Analysis
Free
binary-analysisgdbruby