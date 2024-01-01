dns-parallel-prober Logo

dns-parallel-prober

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

PoC for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober This is a proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober. It uses the `dnspython` library to perform DNS lookups and the `concurrent.futures` library to parallelise the lookups. You can use this tool to test your DNS infrastructure and identify potential issues. Please note that this is a proof-of-concept and not a production-ready tool. You can use this tool to test your DNS infrastructure and identify potential issues. Please note that this is a proof-of-concept and not a production-ready tool.

Network Security
Free
dnsproof-of-conceptsecurity-testing

ALTERNATIVES