dns-parallel-prober 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

PoC for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober This is a proof-of-concept for an adaptive parallelised DNS prober. It uses the `dnspython` library to perform DNS lookups and the `concurrent.futures` library to parallelise the lookups. You can use this tool to test your DNS infrastructure and identify potential issues. Please note that this is a proof-of-concept and not a production-ready tool. You can use this tool to test your DNS infrastructure and identify potential issues. Please note that this is a proof-of-concept and not a production-ready tool.