Cyclops is a browser with XSS detection capabilities that generates SourceSink.txt file in the running directory when suspicious XSS is detected, currently available for Win 10 with Linux and Mac versions coming soon. Note: Still in development, use --no-sandbox parameter when accessing target websites.

Application Security
Free
xssbrowsersecurity-testingweb-securitywindows

