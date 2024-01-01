NEW

censys-enumeration 0 ( 0 ) A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys. Digital Forensics Free censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration

SSLBL - SSL Blacklist 0 ( 0 ) A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication. Threat Management Free sslbotnetc2ja3

express-enforces-ssl 0 ( 0 ) A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS. Miscellaneous Free expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance

testssl.sh 0 ( 0 ) testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security

Cert Spotter 0 ( 0 ) Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains. Miscellaneous Free certificatessltls

CRT sh 0 ( 0 ) Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit

JA3 0 ( 0 ) A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints. Network Security Free ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3

Honeypot-FTP 0 ( 0 ) FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates. Honeypots Free ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken

Certstream 0 ( 0 ) Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates. Threat Management Free sslphishing-detectionsecurity-threats

SSLyze 0 ( 0 ) SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration. Vulnerability Management Free ssltlssecurity-testing

mitmproxy 0 ( 0 ) mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets. Network Security Free proxyssltlshttphttps

CryptoLyzer 0 ( 0 ) A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface. Miscellaneous Free cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli

sslhaf 0 ( 0 ) Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis. Network Security Free ssl