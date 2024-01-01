ssl

censys-enumeration

A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.

Digital Forensics
censysssltlssubdomainsreconnaissanceenumeration
MITM SOCKS Proxy for Java

Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.

Network Security
proxyssltlsmobile-security
SSLBL - SSL Blacklist

A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.

Threat Management
sslbotnetc2ja3
express-enforces-ssl

A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.

Miscellaneous
expresssslhttpssecuritycompliance
Certbot

Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.

IAM & Credential Management
ssltlshttpssecurity
testssl.sh

testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.

Vulnerability Management
ssltlsprotocolsecurity-testingnetwork-security
Cert Spotter

Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.

Miscellaneous
certificatessltls
CRT sh

Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.

Vulnerability Management
ssltlscertificatecryptographysecurity-audit
URL Redirect from www to non-www

Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.

Application Security
sslhttpssecurityredirection
AWS Certificate Manager

Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.

IAM & Credential Management
awsssltls
JA3

A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.

Network Security
ssltlsthreat-intelligenceja3
Honeypot-FTP

FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.

Honeypots
ftpsslhoneypotmalwarehoneytoken
Certstream

Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.

Threat Management
sslphishing-detectionsecurity-threats
SSLyze

SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.

Vulnerability Management
ssltlssecurity-testing
mitmproxy

mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.

Network Security
proxyssltlshttphttps
CryptoLyzer

A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.

Miscellaneous
cryptographytlssslsshhttp-headersja3cli
sslhaf

Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.

Network Security
ssl
RDPY

Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.

Network Security
rdpremote-desktopprotocolpythonsecurityssl