18 tools and resources
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
Intercepts and examines mobile app connections by stripping SSL/TLS layer.
A project that detects malicious SSL connections by identifying and blacklisting SSL certificates used by botnet C&C servers and identifying JA3 fingerprints to detect and block malware botnet C&C communication.
A module that enforces HTTPS connections and automatically redirects non-encrypted HTTP requests to HTTPS.
Certbot is a free tool for automatically enabling HTTPS on websites using Let's Encrypt certificates.
testssl.sh is a free command line tool for checking server's TLS/SSL configurations with clear and machine-readable output.
Certificate Transparency Monitor that alerts you when an SSL/TLS certificate is issued for your domains.
Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.
Automatically redirect users from www to non-www for a secure connection.
Provision, manage, and renew SSL/TLS certificates for your AWS resources with AWS Certificate Manager.
A method for profiling SSL/TLS Clients with easy-to-produce client fingerprints.
FTP Honeypot tool with FTP + SSL-FTP features, used for catching credentials and malware files, distributing honeytoken files, and generating SSL certificates.
Real-time monitoring tool for newly issued SSL certificates.
SSLyze is a fast and powerful SSL/TLS scanning tool and Python library with a focus on speed, reliability, and ease of integration.
mitmproxy is an interactive, SSL/TLS-capable intercepting proxy with a console interface for HTTP/1, HTTP/2, and WebSockets.
A comprehensive server cryptographic protocol analyzer with API and CLI interface.
Passive SSL client fingerprinting tool using handshake analysis.
Pure Python implementation of Microsoft RDP protocol with various tools and support for different security layers.