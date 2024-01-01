dom-red Logo

Small script to check a list of domains against open redirect vulnerability. This script is designed to be run from the command line and takes a list of domains as input. It will then check each domain for open redirect vulnerabilities and report any findings.

Vulnerability Management
Free
open-redirectvulnerability-scanningdomain-checkcommand-line-toolsecurity-testingvulnerability-detection

