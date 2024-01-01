pghoney 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple Postgres honey pot inspired by Elastichoney. Getting Started: - To install dependencies go get ./... - To run pghoney (default is 127.0.0.1:5432) go run *.go - To see the cli help output: go run *.go -h Initial Release TODO: - Create deploy script within fflemming's fork of mhn - Support SSL - Write integration tests using nmap + psql - Write integration tests using github.com/lib/pq - Support proper error for 'cancelling' a query (12345678, very similar to SSL request) - Don't hardcode the md5 salt - Support mechanism for saving passwords in a separate database.