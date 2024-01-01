Escape is an API security platform that performs agentless scanning of exposed source code to identify security vulnerabilities and business logic flaws in APIs. The platform provides: - API discovery and inventory management without traffic monitoring - Security testing and vulnerability assessment - Automated documentation generation - Compliance management capabilities - Risk assessment with business context - Remediation guidance with code snippets - Support for GraphQL API security testing - Integration with CI/CD pipelines for shift-left security The tool uses an AI-based algorithm for API exploration and does not require traffic capture or monitoring for implementation.
This article discusses the different types of remote timing attacks and provides defense strategies against them.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
CFRipper is a Library and CLI security analyzer for AWS CloudFormation templates.
Veracode is an intelligent software security platform that helps developers and security teams secure code, find and fix flaws, and automate remediation.
Hack with JavaScript XSS'OR tool for encoding/decoding and various XSS related functionalities.
Integrates static APK analysis with Yara and requires re-compilation of Yara with the androguard module.
Backslash Security is an application security platform that uses reachability analysis to enhance SAST and SCA, prioritize vulnerabilities, and provide remediation guidance.
ESLint plugin to prevent Trojan Source attacks.
Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.