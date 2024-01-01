escape 0 Commercial

Escape is an API security platform that performs agentless scanning of exposed source code to identify security vulnerabilities and business logic flaws in APIs. The platform provides: - API discovery and inventory management without traffic monitoring - Security testing and vulnerability assessment - Automated documentation generation - Compliance management capabilities - Risk assessment with business context - Remediation guidance with code snippets - Support for GraphQL API security testing - Integration with CI/CD pipelines for shift-left security The tool uses an AI-based algorithm for API exploration and does not require traffic capture or monitoring for implementation.