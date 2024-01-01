NEW

Dockerpot 0 ( 0 ) Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions. Honeypots Free dockerhoneypotsecuritycontainerizationnetwork-security

Medpot 0 ( 0 ) A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options. Honeypots Free honeypotgodockercontainerization

Acquire 0 ( 0 ) A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage. Digital Forensics Free digital-forensicsforensic-analysisdisk-imagecontainerizationpython