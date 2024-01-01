8 tools and resources
A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.
minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.
Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.
A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.
A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.
A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.
Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.
A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.