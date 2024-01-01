containerization

Docker Cheat Sheet

A comprehensive guide for using Docker with detailed information on prerequisites, installation, containers, images, networks, and more.

Training and Resources
minikube

minikube implements a local Kubernetes cluster for easy application development and supports various Kubernetes features.

Cloud and Container Security
Dockerpot

Docker-based honeypot setup with detailed installation and configuration instructions.

Honeypots
Medpot

A honeypot tool emulating HL7 / FHIR protocols with various installation and customization options.

Honeypots
Acquire

A tool to quickly gather forensic artifacts from disk images or a live system into a lightweight container, aiding in digital forensic triage.

Digital Forensics
DEF CON CTF Archive

A live archive of DEF CON CTF challenges, vulnerable by design, for hackers to play safely.

Training and Resources
Firejail

Firejail is a SUID sandbox program for restricting the running environment of untrusted applications on Linux.

Application Security
Ramblings from Jessie: Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs

A blog post discussing the differences between Solaris Zones, BSD Jails, VMs, and containers, with the author arguing that containers are not a real thing.

Training and Resources
