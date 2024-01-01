GNU/Linux Wireless distribution for security testing with XFCE desktop environment.
CRLF and open redirect fuzzer
Pentest active directory LAB project for practicing attack techniques.
A macOS Initial Access Payload Generator for penetration testing and red teaming exercises.
Customize Empire's GET request URIs, user agent, and headers for evading detection and masquerading as other applications.
A tool that exposes the functionality of the Volume Shadow Copy Service (VSS) for creation, enumeration, and manipulation of volume shadow copies, with features for persistence and evasion.
A Python script for creating a cohesive and up-to-date penetration testing framework.