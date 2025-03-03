Cequence Unified API Protection Platform 0 Commercial

Cequence a Leader in new GigaOm Radar for API Security report

Cequence API Security and Bot Management Protect what connects you. Cequence protects an organization's applications and APIs from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud, with unified API discovery, compliance, and application protection.

Cequence Overview Bring the Power of Cequence Protection to Your Organization Organizations of all sizes and verticals benefit from the collective experience of our customer base. Analyzing billions of anomalous, suspicious, and malicious transactions each day fuels our threat research and informs our machine learning models, constantly improving the real-time protection afforded to our customers' applications and APIs. Protect Assets $10T in customer assets are protected Secure Connections 8B daily API interactions secured Safeguard Customers 3B user accounts safeguarded 

Solutions Simple solutions targeting complex threats Complex API and bot threats need powerful but simple solutions. Explore some of the common use cases for both below. 

API Security API Security Provides vision into the API attack surface and the risk it represents; tests APIs for conformance to specification; protects APIs from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud.

API Discovery Internal, external, and third-party API attack surface assessment. API Compliance Adhere to internal governance and external regulatory compliance. API Security Testing Test APIs to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and coding errors. BOLA Attacks Put an end to critical authentication coding errors. Cloud-Native App Security Ensure the security of cloud-native apps and microservices. Sensitive Data Exposure Prevent damaging data loss. 

Bot Management Bot Management Protects applications by detecting automated threats and attacks, then mitigates through blocking, logging, rate-limiting, header injection, or deception.

Account Takeover Curtail ATO attacks to limit downstream fraud and theft. Shopping Bots Protect customers and end automated inventory fraud and hoarding. Content Scraping Stop intellectual property loss and data extraction. 

Unified API Protection Unified API Protection Cequence unifies API discovery, compliance, and protection capabilities in a single, powerful platform to defend applications and APIs against attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Products Cequence Unified API Protection Platform Applications and APIs must be actively protected from attacks, abuse, fraud, and data loss, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). Discover – Know how many APIs exist, where they're located, and how much risk they carry. Comply – Ensure that APIs adhere to internal governance and external regulatory compliance. Protect – Detect threats and attacks, and appropriately mitigate them to protect the applications that connect an organization to their customers and partners.

API Security API Security API Security Posture Management, Compliance, Testing, and Remediation Bot Management Bot Management Bot Detection, Mitigation, and Fraud Prevention Customer Case Studies Industry Leaders Trust Cequence Defense-in-Depth Fast, Complete Protection Block the Bots "Through the Cequence UAP solution and managed services, our security team was able to achieve an application security defense-in-depth approach that provided comprehensive security to defend our entire application portfolio." Read the Ulta Beauty Case Study Some of the most notable companies worldwide trust Cequence to protect their applications, their infrastructure, and their revenue from the risks associated with API vulnerabilities and bot attacks. But we don't just protect the largest companies – our solution secures applications and APIs from attack for companies large and small. Awards and Recognition Recognized for Innovation cybersecurity excellence awards 2024 Cequence Security Built In 2024 Best places to work Inc. Best Workplaces 2024 Global Infosec Awards Winner - Cyber Defense Magazine - 2024 The Cyber - Top 20 Datos Insights vendor evaluation - Best in Class - API Security 