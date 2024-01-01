King Phisher 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

King Phisher is a tool for testing and promoting user awareness by simulating real world phishing attacks. It features an easy to use, yet very flexible architecture allowing full control over both emails and server content. King Phisher can be used to run campaigns ranging from simple awareness training to more complicated scenarios in which user aware content is served for harvesting credentials. It is only to be used for legal applications with explicit permission. Features include running multiple phishing campaigns simultaneously, sending emails with embedded images, optional Two-Factor authentication, credential harvesting, SMS alerts, web page cloning, and integrated Sender Policy Framework.