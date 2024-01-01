Android security virtual machine with updated tools and frameworks for reverse engineering and malware analysis.
King Phisher is a tool for testing and promoting user awareness by simulating real world phishing attacks. It features an easy to use, yet very flexible architecture allowing full control over both emails and server content. King Phisher can be used to run campaigns ranging from simple awareness training to more complicated scenarios in which user aware content is served for harvesting credentials. It is only to be used for legal applications with explicit permission. Features include running multiple phishing campaigns simultaneously, sending emails with embedded images, optional Two-Factor authentication, credential harvesting, SMS alerts, web page cloning, and integrated Sender Policy Framework.
Tessian is an AI-powered cloud email security solution that protects against advanced phishing, account compromise, data exfiltration, and helps coach users on email security.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that discovers and monitors devices connected to the internet.
A free and open platform for detecting and preventing email attacks like BEC, malware, and credential phishing, utilizing Message Query Language (MQL) for behavior description.
Runtime Mobile Security (RMS) is a powerful web interface powered by FRIDA for manipulating Android and iOS Apps at Runtime.
iOS Reverse Engineering Toolkit for automating common tasks in iOS penetration testing.