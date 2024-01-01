Elastichoney 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Elastichoney is a simple Elasticsearch honeypot designed to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities in Elasticsearch. Binary distributions for most major systems are provided in the Releases. For usage, run './elastichoney -h'. Check the blog post for more details. To run Elastichoney using Docker and Docker Compose, follow the provided steps. Licensed under the MIT License.