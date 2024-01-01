A modified version of OpenSSH deamon forwarding commands to Cowrie for logging brute force attacks and shell interactions.
Elastichoney is a simple Elasticsearch honeypot designed to catch attackers exploiting RCE vulnerabilities in Elasticsearch. Binary distributions for most major systems are provided in the Releases. For usage, run './elastichoney -h'. Check the blog post for more details. To run Elastichoney using Docker and Docker Compose, follow the provided steps. Licensed under the MIT License.
Honeypot for analyzing data with customizable services and logging capabilities.
A combination of honeypot, monitoring tool, and alerting system for detecting insecure configurations.
A honeypot tool that simulates an open relay to capture and analyze spam
Hived is a honeypot tool for deceiving attackers and gathering information.
A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions