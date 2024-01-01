A repository containing hourly-updated data dumps of bug bounty platform scopes
Fuzzapi is a Rails application that utilizes API_Fuzzer and provides a user-friendly UI for the gem. To set up Fuzzapi, install Ruby, clone the repository, install gem dependencies, run migrations, start the server, and access it through the browser. It also offers a Docker setup for easier installation.
A comprehensive database of exploits and vulnerabilities for researchers and professionals
A collection of 132 exploits added to Packet Storm in April 2024
Vulnerability scanner for Linux/FreeBSD, written in Go, agent-less, informs users of vulnerabilities related to the system and affected servers.
Automate the search for Exploits and Vulnerabilities in important databases.
A search engine for the Internet of Things (IoT) that provides real-time information about connected devices.