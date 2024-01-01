Fuzzapi 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Fuzzapi is a Rails application that utilizes API_Fuzzer and provides a user-friendly UI for the gem. To set up Fuzzapi, install Ruby, clone the repository, install gem dependencies, run migrations, start the server, and access it through the browser. It also offers a Docker setup for easier installation.