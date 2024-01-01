XSSwagger 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple Swagger-ui scanner that can detect old versions vulnerable to various XSS attacks. This tool is designed to help developers identify potential security vulnerabilities in their Swagger-ui configurations. It's a simple tool that can be used to scan for common issues and provide recommendations for improvement. This tool is not a substitute for a comprehensive security audit, but it can be a useful starting point for identifying potential issues. Please note that this tool is not a substitute for a comprehensive security audit, and it's always recommended to consult with a security expert for a thorough evaluation of your application's security.