Ghost Platform is an autonomous application security solution that combines artificial intelligence with security testing capabilities to protect applications and APIs. The platform performs continuous application discovery and monitoring, focusing on: - Runtime application and API discovery - Automated source code vulnerability analysis - Security risk assessment and remediation guidance - Development and security toolchain integration Key functionalities include: - AI-driven security analysis across multiple technology stacks - Automated application security testing - API security monitoring and change detection - Risk-based vulnerability prioritization - Compliance-oriented security scanning capabilities The solution utilizes an out-of-band deployment architecture that enables security monitoring without impacting application performance or requiring significant operational changes. It is designed to accommodate modern application architectures and dynamic API environments while maintaining continuous security visibility.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.
An automated code security tool that analyzes repositories, identifies vulnerabilities, and generates pull requests with fixes while integrating with existing development workflows.
Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.
A tool for secure content publishing and verification using offline signing and trusted collections.
A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Kriptos
An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.
System Two Security
An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.
Aikido Security
Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.
Permiso
Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.
Adversa AI
Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.