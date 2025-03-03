Ghost Platform Logo

Ghost Platform

0
Commercial
Application Security
ai
application-security
api-security
security-automation
vulnerability-detection
security-testing
continuous-monitoring
risk-assessment
compliance
security-analysis
Visit Website

Ghost Platform is an autonomous application security solution that combines artificial intelligence with security testing capabilities to protect applications and APIs. The platform performs continuous application discovery and monitoring, focusing on: - Runtime application and API discovery - Automated source code vulnerability analysis - Security risk assessment and remediation guidance - Development and security toolchain integration Key functionalities include: - AI-driven security analysis across multiple technology stacks - Automated application security testing - API security monitoring and change detection - Risk-based vulnerability prioritization - Compliance-oriented security scanning capabilities The solution utilizes an out-of-band deployment architecture that enables security monitoring without impacting application performance or requiring significant operational changes. It is designed to accommodate modern application architectures and dynamic API environments while maintaining continuous security visibility.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Drltrace Logo
Drltrace

Drltrace is a dynamic API calls tracer for Windows and Linux applications.

Free
Application Security
OWASP ServerlessGoat Logo
OWASP ServerlessGoat

A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses

Free
Application Security
Curiefense Logo
Curiefense

Curiefense is an application security platform that protects against various threats and offers community involvement.

Free
Application Security
Pixee Logo
Pixee

An automated code security tool that analyzes repositories, identifies vulnerabilities, and generates pull requests with fixes while integrating with existing development workflows.

Commercial
Application Security
@hapi/crumb Logo
@hapi/crumb

CSRF crumb generation and validation tool for hapi framework.

Free
Application Security
Argus-SAF Logo
Argus-SAF

Argus-SAF is a static analysis framework for security vetting Android applications.

Free
Application Security
The Update Framework (TUF) Logo
The Update Framework (TUF)

A tool for secure content publishing and verification using offline signing and trusted collections.

Free
Application Security
Hardened malloc Logo
Hardened malloc

A security-focused general purpose memory allocator providing the malloc API with hardening against heap corruption vulnerabilities.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Kriptos Logo

Kriptos

An AI-driven data classification and governance platform that automatically discovers, analyzes, and labels sensitive information while providing risk management and compliance capabilities.

Commercial
Data Protection
System Two Security Logo

System Two Security

An AI-powered platform that automates threat hunting and analysis by processing cyber threat intelligence and generating customized hunt packages for SOC teams.

Commercial
Security Operations
Aikido Security Logo

Aikido Security

Aikido is an all-in-one security platform that combines multiple security scanning and management functions for cloud-native applications and infrastructure.

Commercial
Application Security
Permiso Logo

Permiso

Permiso is an Identity Threat Detection and Response platform that provides comprehensive visibility and protection for identities across multiple cloud environments.

Commercial
IAM
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security
Adversa AI Logo

Adversa AI

Adversa AI is a cybersecurity company that provides solutions for securing and hardening machine learning, artificial intelligence, and large language models against adversarial attacks, privacy issues, and safety incidents across various industries.

Commercial
AI Security