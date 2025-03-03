Ghost Platform 0 Commercial

Ghost Platform is an autonomous application security solution that combines artificial intelligence with security testing capabilities to protect applications and APIs. The platform performs continuous application discovery and monitoring, focusing on: - Runtime application and API discovery - Automated source code vulnerability analysis - Security risk assessment and remediation guidance - Development and security toolchain integration Key functionalities include: - AI-driven security analysis across multiple technology stacks - Automated application security testing - API security monitoring and change detection - Risk-based vulnerability prioritization - Compliance-oriented security scanning capabilities The solution utilizes an out-of-band deployment architecture that enables security monitoring without impacting application performance or requiring significant operational changes. It is designed to accommodate modern application architectures and dynamic API environments while maintaining continuous security visibility.