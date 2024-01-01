GraphQLmap Logo

GraphQLmap is a scripting engine to interact with a graphql endpoint for pentesting purposes. - Do not use for illegal testing ;)

Offensive Security
Free
graphqlpentestingscriptingendpointsecurity-testingapi-security

