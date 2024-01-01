GraphQL Beautifier Logo

GraphQL Beautifier

Burp Suite extension to help make Graphql request more readable This extension helps to format GraphQL requests in Burp Suite, making it easier to read and understand. Features: * Format GraphQL requests * Support for multiple GraphQL request formats * Customizable formatting options

