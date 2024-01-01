DOMXSS Scanner Logo

DOMXSS Scanner is an online tool to scan source code for DOM based XSS vulnerabilities. It allows you to upload your HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files to scan for potential vulnerabilities. The tool provides a detailed report of the findings, including the vulnerable code snippets and recommendations for remediation.

Application Security
Free
xssvulnerability-scanningsource-code-analysisweb-securitysecurity-testing

