domfind 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

domfind is a Python 3.6.x utility that tests for the existence of domain names under different Top Level Domains (TLDs). This is achieved by making a series of DNS requests for Start of Authority (SOA) records starting at the root servers and working down through the parent domains until the last parent replies with a SOA section or a NXDOMAIN response code indicating the nonexistence of the input domain name. Local or public DNS resolvers are purposefully not used in order to avoid cached records. It should be noted that the number of DNS queries performed grows linearly with the depth of the input domain and the number of TLDs to check for. For instance, sub1.sub2.domain.tld needs a total of three queries per TLD. The first one is directed at a root server, the second one goes to a NS server of domain.tld, and the third, final one to sub2.domain.tld. This utility is useful to find malicious subdomains registered under multiple TLDs that might be used for phishing campaigns. Malicious actors often use the same domain name for related or subsequent campaigns for hosting web servers, which can be proactively found with domfind as a one-off, if a domain name is known, and act