Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
domfind is a Python 3.6.x utility that tests for the existence of domain names under different Top Level Domains (TLDs). This is achieved by making a series of DNS requests for Start of Authority (SOA) records starting at the root servers and working down through the parent domains until the last parent replies with a SOA section or a NXDOMAIN response code indicating the nonexistence of the input domain name. Local or public DNS resolvers are purposefully not used in order to avoid cached records. It should be noted that the number of DNS queries performed grows linearly with the depth of the input domain and the number of TLDs to check for. For instance, sub1.sub2.domain.tld needs a total of three queries per TLD. The first one is directed at a root server, the second one goes to a NS server of domain.tld, and the third, final one to sub2.domain.tld. This utility is useful to find malicious subdomains registered under multiple TLDs that might be used for phishing campaigns. Malicious actors often use the same domain name for related or subsequent campaigns for hosting web servers, which can be proactively found with domfind as a one-off, if a domain name is known, and act
Alpha release of External C2 framework for Cobalt Strike with enhanced data channels.
DueDLLigence is an open-source tool for identifying and analyzing DLL hijacking vulnerabilities in Windows applications, providing automated analysis and remediation guidance.
Python framework for building and utilizing interfaces to transfer data between frameworks with a focus on Command and Control frameworks.
An open source network penetration testing framework with automatic recon and scanning capabilities.
CrossC2 enables generation of cross-platform payloads for CobaltStrike, enhancing operational flexibility.
A tool that finds more information about a given URL or domain by querying multiple data sources.