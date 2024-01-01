HonTel Logo

HonTel is a Honeypot for Telnet service, a Python v2.x application emulating the service inside a chroot environment. It is designed to be run in Ubuntu/Debian but can be adapted to any Linux environment. Configuration settings like authentication credentials, welcome message, hostname, architecture, log file location, and more can be modified in the hontel.py file.

Honeypots
Free
honeypottelnetpythonlinuxsecurity-testing

