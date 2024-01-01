HonTel 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HonTel is a Honeypot for Telnet service, a Python v2.x application emulating the service inside a chroot environment. It is designed to be run in Ubuntu/Debian but can be adapted to any Linux environment. Configuration settings like authentication credentials, welcome message, hostname, architecture, log file location, and more can be modified in the hontel.py file.