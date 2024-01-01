RDP based Honeypot that creates virtual machines for incoming connections and analyzes traffic with Suricata.
HonTel is a Honeypot for Telnet service, a Python v2.x application emulating the service inside a chroot environment. It is designed to be run in Ubuntu/Debian but can be adapted to any Linux environment. Configuration settings like authentication credentials, welcome message, hostname, architecture, log file location, and more can be modified in the hontel.py file.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
Script for turning a Raspberry Pi into a Honey Pot Pi with various monitoring and logging capabilities.
HellPot is an endless honeypot that sends unruly HTTP bots to hell with grave consequences.
A tool for generating permutations, alterations and mutations of subdomains and resolving them
Fast web fuzzer written in Go