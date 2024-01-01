Alert(1) to Win 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Alert(1) to Win is a free online tool that helps you to identify and fix common security issues in your WordPress website. It scans your website for vulnerabilities and provides you with a detailed report of the issues found, along with recommendations for fixing them. The tool is designed to help you improve the security of your WordPress website and protect it from potential threats. It's a great tool for web developers, security professionals, and anyone who wants to ensure the security of their WordPress website.