Static code analysis tool for infrastructure as code (IaC) and software composition analysis (SCA) with over 1000 built-in policies for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud.
Alert(1) to Win is a free online tool that helps you to identify and fix common security issues in your WordPress website. It scans your website for vulnerabilities and provides you with a detailed report of the issues found, along with recommendations for fixing them. The tool is designed to help you improve the security of your WordPress website and protect it from potential threats. It's a great tool for web developers, security professionals, and anyone who wants to ensure the security of their WordPress website.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
ModSecurity is an open-source web application firewall that provides a flexible and scalable way to monitor and control HTTP traffic.
An insecure web application with multiple vulnerable web service components for learning real-world web service vulnerabilities.
A static analysis tool for Android apps that detects malware and other malicious code
Automated framework for monitoring and tampering system API calls of native macOS, iOS, and Android apps.