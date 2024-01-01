multi-cloud

Open-source policy-as-code software for multi-cloud and SaaS environments with GPT model conversations and custom analysis policies.

ElectricEye

ElectricEye is a multi-cloud, multi-SaaS Python CLI tool for Asset Management, Security Posture Management & Attack Surface Monitoring.

Axiom

A dynamic infrastructure framework for efficient multi-cloud security operations and distributed scanning.

findmytakeover

A tool that detects dangling DNS records in a multi-cloud environment to prevent subdomain takeovers.

Scout Suite

Open source multi-cloud security-auditing tool for assessing security posture of cloud environments.

