Levo.ai is an API security platform that provides comprehensive API lifecycle management and security testing capabilities. The platform offers several key functionalities: 1. API Discovery and Documentation: - Automatically identifies internal, external, and third-party APIs - Generates OpenAPI specifications and Postman collections - Creates centralized API catalogs for enterprise-wide visibility 2. Security Analysis: - Performs continuous security testing during CI/CD pipeline - Identifies and classifies sensitive data flows - Conducts vulnerability assessments before production deployment 3. Integration Features: - Runtime agnostic implementation - Cloud-neutral architecture - Support for multiple programming languages - CI/CD pipeline integration 4. Compliance and Governance: - Automated sensitive data classification - API policy enforcement - Security posture monitoring - Documentation maintenance 5. Development Workflow: - Supports shift-left security practices - Enables collaboration between development, QA, and security teams - Provides API change management - Facilitates API consumer documentation The platform operates without requiring code modifications and supports various enterprise environments, focusing on early detection and prevention of API security issues.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
SAST and malware analysis tool for Android APKs with detailed scan information.
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
A centralized dashboard for running and scheduling WordPress scans powered by wpscan utility.
A free book providing design and implementation guidelines for writing secure programs in various languages.
An AI-powered API security testing platform that performs continuous vulnerability assessment, attack surface mapping, and compliance monitoring of API endpoints.
ARM TrustZone provides a secure execution environment for applications on ARM processors.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
PINNED
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.