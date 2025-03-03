Levo.ai 0 Commercial

Levo.ai is an API security platform that provides comprehensive API lifecycle management and security testing capabilities. The platform offers several key functionalities: 1. API Discovery and Documentation: - Automatically identifies internal, external, and third-party APIs - Generates OpenAPI specifications and Postman collections - Creates centralized API catalogs for enterprise-wide visibility 2. Security Analysis: - Performs continuous security testing during CI/CD pipeline - Identifies and classifies sensitive data flows - Conducts vulnerability assessments before production deployment 3. Integration Features: - Runtime agnostic implementation - Cloud-neutral architecture - Support for multiple programming languages - CI/CD pipeline integration 4. Compliance and Governance: - Automated sensitive data classification - API policy enforcement - Security posture monitoring - Documentation maintenance 5. Development Workflow: - Supports shift-left security practices - Enables collaboration between development, QA, and security teams - Provides API change management - Facilitates API consumer documentation The platform operates without requiring code modifications and supports various enterprise environments, focusing on early detection and prevention of API security issues.