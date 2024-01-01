Modular framework for pentesting Modbus protocol with diagnostic and offensive features.
Powerfull XSS Scanning and Parameter analysis tool
Find RCE gadgets for CTF pwn challenges with ease.
A repository containing material for Android greybox fuzzing with AFL++ Frida mode
Ophcrack is a free Windows password cracker based on rainbow tables with various features for password recovery.
A tool for enumerating and attacking GitHub Actions pipelines
Collection of Windows oneliners for executing arbitrary code and downloading remote payloads.