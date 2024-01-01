7 tools and resources
Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.
A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.
A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.
Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.
AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.
Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.