Collection of cybersecurity conference videos recorded by Cooper (@Ministraitor)

Training and Resources
Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services

Azure DDoS Protection and Mitigation Services by Microsoft Azure for secure cloud solutions.

Network Security
Honeyntp

A honeypot that logs NTP packets into a Redis database to detect DDoS attempts.

Network Security
ShadowServer

A nonprofit security organization that collects and shares threat data to make the Internet more secure.

Threat Management
Gatekeeper

Open source DDoS protection system with centralized policy for network operators.

Network Security
AWS Shield

AWS Shield provides managed DDoS protection for your applications, automatically detecting and mitigating sophisticated network-level DDoS events.

Network Security
DDoSPot

Honeypot platform for tracking and monitoring UDP-based DDoS attacks with support for various honeypot services.

Honeypots
