Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb

ImmuniWeb Email Security Test is a free online tool that evaluates the security posture of email servers by examining multiple aspects of email security configuration. The tool performs comprehensive checks on: 1. Email server security - testing for open relay vulnerabilities, SMTP enumeration issues, and authentication problems 2. DNS security configurations - analyzing SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records for proper implementation 3. Email server encryption - evaluating SSL/TLS implementation 4. Blacklist status - checking if the email server appears on spam blacklists 5. Indicators of Compromise (IoC) - determining if the server is listed in threat intelligence feeds The service provides detailed reports with security status indicators and maintains global email security statistics by country and configuration status. Users can view test results and receive basic remediation guidance for identified issues. For organizations requiring more comprehensive solutions, the tool offers upgrade paths to ImmuniWeb's AI Platform with additional features like dark web monitoring, phishing website takedown, and compliance services.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
FortiMail is an email security solution that protects organizations against phishing, ransomware, zero-day attacks, and business email compromise through multi-layered detection and prevention capabilities.
A phishing detection and response platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to identify and remediate email threats that bypass traditional security gateways.
A security solution that protects email and collaboration tools in Microsoft 365 environments against advanced threats including phishing, business email compromise, ransomware, and malware.
A cloud-based email security solution from Cloudflare designed to protect organizations from email-based threats and attacks.
JustGuard is a cybersecurity platform that detects and takes down phishing attacks before they can harm businesses or their customers.
An email security platform that combines human intelligence from millions of trained employees with AI/ML to detect, report, analyze, and remediate phishing attacks that bypass traditional security gateways.
Egress Prevent is an email data loss prevention solution that helps organizations detect and prevent outbound email breaches caused by human error or malicious intent.
An AI-powered email security platform that provides multi-layered protection against phishing, malware, and other email-based threats through various deployment options.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
CTIChef.com Detection Feeds
A tiered cyber threat intelligence service providing detection rules from public repositories with varying levels of analysis, processing, and guidance for security teams.
OSINTLeak
OSINTLeak is a tool for discovering and analyzing leaked sensitive information across various online sources to identify potential security risks.
ImmuniWeb® Discovery
ImmuniWeb Discovery is an attack surface management platform that continuously monitors an organization's external digital assets for security vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and threats across domains, applications, cloud resources, and the dark web.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.