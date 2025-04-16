Email Security Test by ImmuniWeb 0 Free

ImmuniWeb Email Security Test is a free online tool that evaluates the security posture of email servers by examining multiple aspects of email security configuration. The tool performs comprehensive checks on: 1. Email server security - testing for open relay vulnerabilities, SMTP enumeration issues, and authentication problems 2. DNS security configurations - analyzing SPF, DKIM, and DMARC records for proper implementation 3. Email server encryption - evaluating SSL/TLS implementation 4. Blacklist status - checking if the email server appears on spam blacklists 5. Indicators of Compromise (IoC) - determining if the server is listed in threat intelligence feeds The service provides detailed reports with security status indicators and maintains global email security statistics by country and configuration status. Users can view test results and receive basic remediation guidance for identified issues. For organizations requiring more comprehensive solutions, the tool offers upgrade paths to ImmuniWeb's AI Platform with additional features like dark web monitoring, phishing website takedown, and compliance services.