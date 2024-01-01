HoneyUp 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

HoneyUp is an uploader honeypot designed to mimic poor website security, requiring a Linux server, NGiNX, and Rust toolchain for building. The installation process involves creating a honeyup user, copying the repository contents, configuring environment variables, setting up systemd service, adjusting NGiNX configuration, and starting the service to attract potential attackers.