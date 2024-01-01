A tool to bypass Content Security Policy (CSP) restrictions
HoneyUp is an uploader honeypot designed to mimic poor website security, requiring a Linux server, NGiNX, and Rust toolchain for building. The installation process involves creating a honeyup user, copying the repository contents, configuring environment variables, setting up systemd service, adjusting NGiNX configuration, and starting the service to attract potential attackers.
Python telnet honeypot for catching botnet binaries
SSHoney is an SSH honeypot for logging SSH connection attempts.
The DShield Raspberry Pi Sensor is a tool that turns a Raspberry Pi into a honeypot to collect and submit security logs to the DShield project for analysis.
Find domains and subdomains related to a given domain
A low-interaction SSH honeypot tool for recording authentication attempts.