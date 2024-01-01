Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

Cloud Container Attack Tool (CCAT) is a tool for testing security of container environments. Quick reference Where to get help: the Pacu/CloudGoat/CCAT Community Slack, or Stack Overflow Where to file issues: https://github.com/RhinoSecurityLabs/ccat/issues Maintained by: the Rhino Assessment Team Requirements Python 3.5+ is required. Docker is required. Note: CCAT is tested with Docker Engine 19.03.1 version. Named profile is required for using AWS functionality. A service account or access token is required for using GCP functionality. Installation We recommend using the provided Docker image to run CCAT, so that you will not face any difficulty with the required dependencies on your own system. Install CCAT from source $ git clone https://github.com/RhinoSecurityLabs/ccat.git $ cd ccat $ python3 setup.py install $ python3 ccat.py Use CCAT's Docker Image Warning: Running this command will mount your local AWS configuration files into the Docker container when it is launched. This means that any user with access to the container will have access to your host computer's AWS credentials. Warning: Running this command will mount your local Unix