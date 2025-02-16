AttackRuleMap Logo

0
free
Threat Management
threat-detection
mitre-attack
sigma
detection-rules
security-monitoring
security-analytics
threat-hunting
security-testing
security-assessment
security-automation
AttackRuleMap (ARM) is a mapping tool that correlates open-source detection rules and atomic tests to help security teams understand detection coverage. The tool provides a comprehensive mapping between: - MITRE ATT&CK techniques and tactics - Atomic Red Team test cases - Sigma detection rules - Splunk detection rules Key capabilities include: - Mapping of atomic test cases to corresponding detection rules - Cross-referencing between different detection rule formats - Platform-specific detection coverage analysis - Identification of gaps in detection capabilities - Support for Windows, Linux and ESXi platforms The mapping data is organized in a tabular format containing: - Technique IDs - Atomic attack names and GUIDs - Platform information - Associated Sigma rules - Corresponding Splunk detection rules This correlation helps security teams: - Validate detection coverage against known attack techniques - Identify areas requiring additional detection rules - Plan and prioritize detection engineering efforts - Test detection capabilities using mapped atomic tests

