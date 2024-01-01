cred_scanner 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A simple command line tool for finding AWS credentials in files. Optimized for use with Jenkins and other CI systems. It scans the local directory and all subdirectories, listing files with potential access keys and those that can't be scanned due to file format. Can be run as a test in Jenkins to automatically fail the build if potential keys are found. Written in Python 3.6.