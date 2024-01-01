cred_scanner Logo

A simple command line tool for finding AWS credentials in files. Optimized for use with Jenkins and other CI systems. It scans the local directory and all subdirectories, listing files with potential access keys and those that can't be scanned due to file format. Can be run as a test in Jenkins to automatically fail the build if potential keys are found. Written in Python 3.6.

IAM & Credential Management
Free
awsaws-credentialsjenkinsfile-scanningsecurity-testing

