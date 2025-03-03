42Crunch API Security Platform is an integrated solution designed for securing APIs throughout their lifecycle, from design to deployment. The platform consists of several core components: API Capture: - Generates OpenAPI contracts from Postman collections and API traffic - Automates security test configurations - Reconciles OpenAPI definitions with actual traffic API Security Testing: - Implements API Audit for security scoring and design-time remediation - Provides API Scan functionality for contract conformance verification - Performs over 300 security checks - Integrates with IDEs and CI/CD pipelines - Focuses on OWASP API Security Top 10 issue detection API Runtime Protection: - Deploys containerized micro-API firewalls - Uses API contracts as security whitelists - Provides contract-based configuration - Operates without AI/ML-based traffic analysis Integration Capabilities: - Works with multiple IDEs - Supports various CI/CD pipelines - Compatible with API gateways - Connects with SIEM systems - Functions across runtime containers The platform emphasizes automation and governance in API security, enabling teams to implement security controls during development and maintain protection during runtime operations.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
An API security and monitoring platform that automatically discovers, validates, and protects API endpoints while providing comprehensive management and analytics capabilities.
Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.
Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.
A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links
Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.
An application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling, vulnerability management, and automated remediation workflows with a focus on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities in production environments.
A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.
PINNED
InfoSecHired
An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.
Mandos Brief Newsletter
A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.
Checkmarx SCA
A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.
Check Point CloudGuard WAF
A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.
Orca Security
A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.
DryRun
A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.
Wiz
Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.