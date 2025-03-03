42Crunch API Security Platform 0 Commercial

42Crunch API Security Platform is an integrated solution designed for securing APIs throughout their lifecycle, from design to deployment. The platform consists of several core components: API Capture: - Generates OpenAPI contracts from Postman collections and API traffic - Automates security test configurations - Reconciles OpenAPI definitions with actual traffic API Security Testing: - Implements API Audit for security scoring and design-time remediation - Provides API Scan functionality for contract conformance verification - Performs over 300 security checks - Integrates with IDEs and CI/CD pipelines - Focuses on OWASP API Security Top 10 issue detection API Runtime Protection: - Deploys containerized micro-API firewalls - Uses API contracts as security whitelists - Provides contract-based configuration - Operates without AI/ML-based traffic analysis Integration Capabilities: - Works with multiple IDEs - Supports various CI/CD pipelines - Compatible with API gateways - Connects with SIEM systems - Functions across runtime containers The platform emphasizes automation and governance in API security, enabling teams to implement security controls during development and maintain protection during runtime operations.