42Crunch API Security Platform Logo

42Crunch API Security Platform

0
Commercial
Application Security
api-security
application-security
devsecops
security-testing
security-automation
api
ci-cd
security-monitoring
vulnerability-detection
web-security
Visit Website

42Crunch API Security Platform is an integrated solution designed for securing APIs throughout their lifecycle, from design to deployment. The platform consists of several core components: API Capture: - Generates OpenAPI contracts from Postman collections and API traffic - Automates security test configurations - Reconciles OpenAPI definitions with actual traffic API Security Testing: - Implements API Audit for security scoring and design-time remediation - Provides API Scan functionality for contract conformance verification - Performs over 300 security checks - Integrates with IDEs and CI/CD pipelines - Focuses on OWASP API Security Top 10 issue detection API Runtime Protection: - Deploys containerized micro-API firewalls - Uses API contracts as security whitelists - Provides contract-based configuration - Operates without AI/ML-based traffic analysis Integration Capabilities: - Works with multiple IDEs - Supports various CI/CD pipelines - Compatible with API gateways - Connects with SIEM systems - Functions across runtime containers The platform emphasizes automation and governance in API security, enabling teams to implement security controls during development and maintain protection during runtime operations.

FEATURES

ALTERNATIVES

Cloudflare API Shield Logo
Cloudflare API Shield

An API security and monitoring platform that automatically discovers, validates, and protects API endpoints while providing comprehensive management and analytics capabilities.

Commercial
Application Security
HoneyHTTPD Logo
HoneyHTTPD

Python-based web server framework for setting up fake web servers and services with precise data responses.

Free
Application Security
eBPF Runtime Security Logo
eBPF Runtime Security

Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Free
Application Security
sdc-check Logo
sdc-check

Tool to inform about potential risks in project dependencies list.

Free
Application Security
BurpJSLinkFinder Logo
BurpJSLinkFinder

A Burp extension for scanning JavaScript files for endpoint links

Free
Application Security
Fnord Logo
Fnord

Fnord is a pattern extractor for obfuscated code that extracts byte sequences and creates statistics, as well as generates experimental YARA rules.

Free
Application Security
Heeler Logo
Heeler

An application security platform that provides runtime threat modeling, vulnerability management, and automated remediation workflows with a focus on identifying exploitable vulnerabilities in production environments.

Commercial
Application Security
PortSwigger Logo
PortSwigger

A comprehensive toolkit for web application security testing, offering a range of products and solutions for identifying vulnerabilities and improving security posture.

Free
Application Security

PINNED

InfoSecHired Logo

InfoSecHired

An AI-powered career platform that automates the creation of cybersecurity job application materials and provides company-specific insights for job seekers.

Commercial
Resources
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo

Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

Free
Resources
Checkmarx SCA Logo

Checkmarx SCA

A software composition analysis tool that identifies vulnerabilities, malicious code, and license risks in open source dependencies throughout the software development lifecycle.

Commercial
Application Security
Check Point CloudGuard WAF Logo

Check Point CloudGuard WAF

A cloud-native web application and API security solution that uses contextual AI to protect against known and zero-day threats without signature-based detection.

Commercial
Application Security
Orca Security Logo

Orca Security

A cloud-native application protection platform that provides agentless security monitoring, vulnerability management, and compliance capabilities across multi-cloud environments.

Commercial
Cloud Security
DryRun Logo

DryRun

A GitHub application that performs automated security code reviews by analyzing contextual security aspects of code changes during pull requests.

Commercial
Application Security
Wiz Logo

Wiz

Wiz Cloud Security Platform is a cloud-native security platform that enables security, dev, and devops to work together in a self-service model, detecting and preventing cloud security threats in real-time.

Commercial
Cloud Security