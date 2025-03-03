Bright Security is a Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) platform designed for enterprise-level web application and API security testing throughout the software development lifecycle. The platform integrates security testing capabilities into developer workflows, enabling testing from unit testing through to production environments. It provides functionality for: - Web application security testing - API security assessment - Business logic vulnerability detection - LLM (Large Language Model) application security testing - Automated attack simulation and validation - Security testing for GitHub Copilot generated code The solution includes features for vulnerability verification and provides detailed remediation guidance. It integrates with existing development tools and processes through various interfaces and extensions. Key testing capabilities include: - Automated security scanning - Attack surface mapping - Vulnerability validation - API endpoint testing - Business logic flaw detection - LLM prompt injection testing - Security unit testing integration The platform emphasizes early detection of security issues in the development process and provides documentation for implementation in enterprise environments. It includes reporting features and integration capabilities with existing security and development tools.
FEATURES
ALTERNATIVES
PINNED
