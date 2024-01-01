apkid Logo

APKiD is a tool that provides information about how an APK was made, identifying many compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff. It's PEiD for Android. APKiD gives you information about how an APK was made. It identifies many compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff. It's PEiD for Android. APKiD can be used for detecting pirated and malicious Android apps, identifying app shielding products, and identifying mobile RASP SDKs.

Application Security
Free
malware-detectionmobile-securityreverse-engineeringsecurity-testing

