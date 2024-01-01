A collection of Android security related resources
APKiD is a tool that provides information about how an APK was made, identifying many compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff. It's PEiD for Android. APKiD gives you information about how an APK was made. It identifies many compilers, packers, obfuscators, and other weird stuff. It's PEiD for Android. APKiD can be used for detecting pirated and malicious Android apps, identifying app shielding products, and identifying mobile RASP SDKs.
Yaramod is a library for parsing YARA rules into AST and building new YARA rulesets with C++ programming interface.
SearchCode is an extensive code search engine that indexes 75 billion lines of code from millions of projects to help developers find coding examples and libraries.
WPRecon is a tool for recognizing vulnerabilities and blackbox information for WordPress.
A lightweight web security auditing toolkit that simplifies security tasks and enhances productivity.
Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application that includes a series of vulnerabilities and exploits