A Scriptable Android Debugger for reverse engineers and developers.
BruteXSS is a tool written in python simply to find XSS vulnerabilities in web application. This tool was originally developed by Shawar Khan in CLI. I just redesigned it and made it GUI for more convienience. This tool is designed to automate the process of finding XSS vulnerabilities in web applications. It can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications and help developers to fix them. It is a simple and easy to use tool that can be used by developers and security professionals to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in web applications.
A cheat sheet for default credentials to aid in penetration testing and vulnerability assessment
Automates the process of preparing Android APK files for HTTPS inspection
Repository of TRISIS/TRITON/HatMan malware samples and decompiled sources targeting ICS Triconex SIS controllers.
Java decompiler GUI tool for Procyon under Apache License.
FLARE-VM is a collection of software installation scripts for Windows systems designed for setting up and maintaining a reverse engineering environment on a virtual machine.