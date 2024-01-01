BruteXSS 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

BruteXSS is a tool written in python simply to find XSS vulnerabilities in web application. This tool was originally developed by Shawar Khan in CLI. I just redesigned it and made it GUI for more convienience. This tool is designed to automate the process of finding XSS vulnerabilities in web applications. It can be used to identify potential vulnerabilities in web applications and help developers to fix them. It is a simple and easy to use tool that can be used by developers and security professionals to identify and fix XSS vulnerabilities in web applications.